Kamari Lassiter returns to Tuscaloosa in mentor role

By: WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Riley Theis

Former American Christian Academy graduate and member of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs, Kamari Lassiter was back in Tuscaloosa to help mentor some West Alabama athletes.

Donnie Lee Jr. runs a training facility, The Lab Tuscaloosa, and invited Lassiter to be a part of Tuesday’s workout.

Athletes like Lassiter serving as mentors to the young players works toward The Lab’s central goal: to raise the profile of high school sports.

One time Tuscaloosa Academy student-athletes Joshua Lanier and Trey Foster, who also earned college football scholarships, also serve as mentors.

“They can turn on the television and see Kamari playing in the national championship,” Lanier said. “Now Kamari is out here training with them.”

The goal is to show the younger players that their goals are reachable. In addition to Lassiter, the other three members of Tuesday’s workout played football at the college level. They want to equip young players with the skills to pursue that same dream.

“Growing up and being from Tuscaloosa we didn’t have those extracurricular activities outside of school like The Lab or the 7 on 7 team to extra develop our skills so it’s always good to give back to the community,” Foster said.

The Lab’s 7-on-7 team will play a team from Birmingham this Saturday at Tuscaloosa County High School. The event begins at 9:00 a.m.