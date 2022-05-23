Justin Thomas wins PGA Championship

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Drew Pavan

The final round of the 2022 PGA Championship Sunday saw a playoff thriller with former University of Alabama golfer Justin Thomas coming out victorious.

Thomas went into Sunday trailing by seven strokes, but went three under par on the day to push his final score to five under. Thomas had an impressive final day, tying for first with Will Zalatoris that would lead to a three hole playoff.

After the dramatic three-hole playoff the former Crimson Tide standout was able to lock in his second major victory of his career at the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club. This is Thomas is second PGA Championship victory. His first was back in 2017.

“I have definitely crossed one off the list I have never won a tournament shanking a ball on Sunday so that was the first and I would really like it to be the last,” said Thomas. “Bones did an unbelievable job of just keeping me in the moment and I just tried to play the golf course for what it is. This place is so tough. It was funny I was asked earlier in the week about what lead is safe and I said ‘no lead’ because this place is so tough.”