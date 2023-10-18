Justice Department hands out local grants for public safety, justice initiatives

By WVUA 23 Digital Intern Nicole Griffin

TUSCALOOSA- The U.S. Department of Justice is giving several cities and organizations in Alabama, including several in West Alabama, more than $18 million for public safety and community justice initiatives.

The department’s Office of Justice Programs is designed to help limit violent crime and assist victims and children.

“These grants assist our state and local partners in acquiring the resources needed to continue their work in keeping our communities safe. I am thankful to OJP for recognizing the need for these resources in the Northern District of Alabama,” said U.S. Attorney Prim Escalona in a statement.

West Alabama recipients include:

The University of Alabama: $1.2 million

City of Tuscaloosa: $324,000

City of Northport: $20,000

The Justice Department has awarded more than $4.4 billion to support state and local, public, safety, and community justice activities.

“Everyone in this country deserves to be safe in their communities,” said U.S. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland in a statement. “This significant investment will go directly to state and local programs that support the victims of crime, support officer safety and wellness, build the public trust in law enforcement essential to public safety, and help make all of our communities safer.”

More information on the awards granted can be found here.