Justice Clarence Thomas reports he took 3 trips on Republican donor’s plane last year

FILE - Associate Justice Clarence Thomas joins other members of the Supreme Court as they pose for a new group portrait, at the Supreme Court building in Washington, Oct. 7, 2022. Thomas has for more than two decades accepted luxury trips nearly every year from Republican megadonor Harlan Crow without reporting them on financial disclosure forms, ProPublica reports. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) – Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is acknowledging that he took three trips last year aboard a private plane owned by Republican megadonor Harlan Crow. It’s the first time in years that Thomas has reported receiving hospitality from Crow.

In a report made public Thursday, the 75-year-old justice said he was complying with new guidelines from the federal judiciary for reporting travel.

But the filing doesn’t include any earlier travel at Crow’s expense, including a 2019 trip in Indonesia aboard the yacht owned by Crow, a wealthy businessman and benefactor of conservative causes.

Thomas’ report comes amid a heightened focus on ethics at the high court.

8/31/2023 4:53:23 PM (GMT -5:00)