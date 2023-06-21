Justice Alito accepted Alaska resort vacation from GOP donors, report says

U.S. Supreme court

The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) – Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito accepted a 2008 trip to a luxury fishing lodge in Alaska from two wealthy Republican donors, one of whom repeatedly had interests before the court.

That’s according to the nonprofit investigative journalism organization ProPublica, which also reported that the conservative jurist didn’t disclose the trip on his financial disclosure that year.

Alito flew to the fishing lodge aboard the private plane of billionaire Republican donor Paul Singer, whose hedge fund has brought roughly a dozen cases before the court.

Alito didn’t recuse himself from participating in any of those cases. His accomodations at the lodge were paid for by another wealthy donor. Alito said ProPublica’s report was misleading.

6/21/2023 4:25:33 PM (GMT -5:00)