Jury selection underway for ex-Trump adviser Steve Bannon

WASHINGTON (AP) – Jury selection has begun in the trial of former Trump presidential adviser Steve Bannon.

Bannon faces criminal contempt of Congress charges after refusing for months to cooperate with the House committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection.

In the trial, underway Monday, Bannon is charged in Washington’s federal court with defying a subpoena that sought his records and testimony.

Bannon is one of the most prominent of former President Donald Trump’s allies to refuse to testify before the committee.

A conviction on each count could carry a minimum of 30 days of jail and as long as a year behind bars.