Jury selection begins in 1999 cold case killings of 2 teens

DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) – Jury selection begins this week in the trial of a truck driver accused of killing two Alabama teenagers who were found in the trunk of a car in 1999.

Coley McCraney, 48, had not originally been a suspect in the deaths of J.B. Beasley and Tracie Hawlett.

Police said they identified McCraney as a suspect by using genetic genealogy techniques on DNA found at the crime scene. They said subsequent testing indicated McCraney’s DNA was a match. He was arrested in 2019.

McCraney has maintained he is innocent.

A judge ruled that McCraney’s wife, Jeanette McCraney, will be allowed to testify at the trial as an alibi witness.

8/8/2022 5:22:11 PM (GMT -5:00)