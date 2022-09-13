Jury gets R. Kelly’s child pornography and trial-fixing case

CHICAGO (AP) – Jurors have begun deliberating in R. Kelly’s federal trial in Chicago on charges accusing him of making child pornography and rigging his 2008 child porn trial.

The trial went to the jurors on Tuesday after the singer’s lead attorney told them that the prosecution’s case is largely based on the testimony of perjurers and blackmailers.

Prosecutors have accused Kelly of videotaping himself having sex with girls, using his fame to entice minors for sex and rigging his 2008 trial, where ended in his acquittal.

His lead attorney, Jennifer Bonjean, noted during her closing argument that many key government witnesses testified with immunity to ensure they wouldn’t be charged with previously lying to authorities.

