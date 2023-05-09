Jury finds Trump liable for sexual abuse, awards accuser $5M

E. Jean Carroll arrives at Manhattan federal court, Tuesday, May 9, 2023, in New York. A jury in New York City is set to begin deliberations in a civil trial over Carroll’s claims that Donald Trump raped her in a luxury Manhattan department store. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

The Associated PRess

NEW YORK (AP) – A jury has found Donald Trump liable for sexually abusing advice columnist E. Jean Carroll in 1996, awarding her $5 million in a judgment that could haunt the former president as he campaigns to regain the White House.

The verdict was announced in a federal courtroom in New York City on the first day of jury deliberations.

Jurors rejected Carroll’s claims that she was raped, but found Trump liable for sexually assaulting her.

5/9/2023 2:22:18 PM (GMT -5:00)