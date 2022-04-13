Jury deliberating in death of Alabama woman last seen 2006

OPELIKA, Ala. (AP) – An Alabama jury is deliberating in the trial of a man charged with capital murder in the killing of a woman whose body was never found following her disappearance in 2006.

Lee County prosecutors contend 41-year-old Derrill Richard Ennis was obsessed with 24-year-old Lori Ann Slesinski. They says he killed her when she refused to be more than friends.

Ennis testified that their relationship was deeper, telling jurors they had consensual sex and she vanished after leaving to meet a drug dealer.

Slesinski’s mother reported her missing on June 13, 2006, and her burned-out car was found the next day. Ennis was arrested in 2018.

4/13/2022 8:35:54 AM (GMT -5:00)