Jury awards Florida girl burned by McDonald’s Chicken McNugget $800,000 in damages

mcdonalds

The Associated Press

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) – A South Florida jury awarded $800,000 in damages to a little girl who received second-degree burns when a hot Chicken McNugget fell on her leg as her mother pulled away from the drive-thru of a McDonald’s restaurant.

Lawyers for Olivia Caraballo’s family were seeking $15 million in damages. Jurors reached their verdict after deliberating for less than two hours on Wednesday. The child was 4 when the McNugget fell onto her thigh and got caught between her skin and the seatbelt as her mother pulled away from the drive-thru.

A separate jury in May found McDonald’s USA and its franchise operator, Upchurch Foods, liable for her injuries.

7/20/2023 4:38:01 PM (GMT -5:00)