Jurors see gruesome video of Florida school shooting

nikolas cruz

By TERRY SPENCER

Associated Press

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) – Jurors in the penalty trial of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz are being shown graphic video of him murdering 17 people inside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Many held their hands to their faces as they saw the 15-minute recording. Some squirmed. One juror looked up at Cruz with his eyes wide.

The video was shown despite defense objections that it could inflame the jury against Cruz.

The judge said it accurately reflects what happened, and doesn’t unfairly prejudice his case.

Cruz has pleaded guilty to 17 counts of murder, and 17 more of attempted murder.

The jury must decide on death or life in prison.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

7/19/2022 11:16:19 AM (GMT -5:00)