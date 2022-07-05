July got you bored? Here’s 6 things you can do for Anti-Boredom Month

By WVUA23 Digital Reporter Jas Orr

In 1987, July was deemed National Anti-Boredom Month. As Alabama stays under seemingly constant heat advisories, it’s more important than ever to find fun ways to beat the heat. Here are six ways you can bust your boredom this month and beyond.

1. Pick up a new hobby or skill

While you’re stuck inside in the glorious air conditioning, why not take the time to try something new? Yarn and fiber crafts like knitting, crocheting and sewing are fun and easy to pick up — and the fruits of your labor are evident! For the more industrious, soapmaking, whittling, woodworking or leathercrafting are also options. These hobbies are a great way you can pass the time while making new and practical things.

2. Binge a new TV show

OK, bingeing TV isn’t a major boredom-buster, but there are plenty of highly anticipated shows hitting streaming services and cable this summer, so there’s no better time to crank up the AC and chill out on the couch. Or in bed. Or even in the pool if you’re lucky. Check out what we think is hot this summer here.

3. Find your new summer read

Fend off boredom by diving into a new book. The Tuscaloosa Public Library has plenty of options in circulation for residents to explore, whether you’re a fan of that physical book smell or prefer digital. Audiobook fans have plenty of options, too. If you’re stumped on what to try out, you can check out the most popular books of 2022 so far, according to Goodreads.

4. Unleash your inner child

If you grew up playing with Legos, now is a great time to get back into them. Check out their Adults Welcome series, which features the fun but classy Botanicals series, the ever-popular Star Wars collection and more. Or, if Legos aren’t your cup of tea, grab a party game for the whole family. Games like Poetry for Neanderthals, which features a large inflatable club to (gently!) whack your competitors when they use more than a one syllable word, or Herd Mentality, where players try their best to blend in, can turn a boring day at home into a hysterical game night.

5. Discover local activities

West Alabama has plenty of things you can do this summer. Head over to Splash Adventure in Bessemer, where you can cool off with water slides and pools. If you’ve got children, check out the Children’s Hands-On Museum in downtown Tuscaloosa for a fun and educational experience. For fun on a budget, try going for a float on Lake Tuscaloosa.

6. Try summer exclusive foods

Across the nation, food brands are introducing exclusive flavors for the summer. Take yourself on a food adventure and try these limited-time options. For the coffee lovers, head to Dunkin’ and try the brown sugar cream cold brew; or, locally, head to Monarch Espresso Bar and try one of their summer flavors in a rose lavender latte or a honeysuckle cappuccino. For a more unique option, try a lamb burger from Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe. Cool off with Chicken Salad Chick’s Dill-licious Diva chicken salad and Watermelon Iced Tea. Foods like these can turn a boring meal into a summer adventure.