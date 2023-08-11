Judge warns of restraints to what evidence Trump can talk about, agrees to limited protective order

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a fundraiser event for the Alabama GOP, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in Montgomery, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) – The federal judge overseeing the election conspiracy case against Donald Trump is warning that there are limits on what the former president can publicly say about the investigation as he campaigns for a second term in the White House.

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkin heard arguments Friday on how to structure a protective order that would prevent a public airing of all the evidence turned over by prosecutors. But she also used the forum to address the case’s unprecedented mix of legal and political concerns.

Chutkan stressed that political considerations wouldn’t guide her decisions.

8/11/2023 2:54:40 PM (GMT -5:00)