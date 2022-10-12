Judge: Trump must sit for deposition in defamation lawsuit

NEW YORK (AP) – A judge has ruled that former President Donald Trump will have to sit for a deposition next week in a defamation lawsuit filed by a writer who says he raped her in the mid-1990s.

U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan rejected a request by Trump’s lawyers that the planned testimony be delayed.

The deposition is now scheduled for Oct. 19. The decision came in a lawsuit brought by the writer E. Jean Carroll.

She says Trump raped her in an upscale Manhattan department store’s dressing room.

Trump has denied it.

A lawyer for Trump says she looks forward to proving the claims are entirely without merit.

10/12/2022 1:38:43 PM (GMT -5:00)