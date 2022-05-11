Judge: Trump must pay $110K, meet conditions to end contempt

By MICHAEL R. SISAK

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) – A New York judge says he will lift his contempt of court order issued against Donald Trump if the former president meets certain conditions.

Those include paying $110,000 in fines racked up for being slow to respond to a subpoena in a civil investigation into his business practices.

Judge Arthur Engoron said he will conditionally lift Trump’s contempt finding if, by May 20, Trump submits additional paperwork detailing efforts to search for the subpoenaed records.

Trump must also explain his and his company’s document retention policies, among other conditions.

Engoron found Trump in contempt on April 25 and fined him $10,000 per day for not complying with New York Attorney General Letitia James’ investigation.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

5/11/2022 3:29:52 PM (GMT -5:00)