Judge fines Trump, lawyer for ‘frivolous’ Clinton lawsuit

NEW YORK (AP) – A Florida judge has sanctioned former President Donald Trump and one of his attorneys, ordering them to pay nearly $1 million for filing a bogus lawsuit against Trump’s 2016 rival Hillary Clinton.

In a scathing decision Thursday, U.S. District Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks accuses Trump of filing frivolous lawsuits for political purposes in a “pattern of abuse of the courts.”

In the wake of the sanctions, Trump on Friday withdrew his lawsuit against New York Attorney General Letitia James.

The case, in federal court in Florida, had also been before Middlebrooks.

