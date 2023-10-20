Judge fines Donald Trump $5,000 after post maligning court staffer is found on campaign website

Former President Donald Trump sits in the courtroom at New York Supreme Court, Monday, Oct. 2, 2023, in New York. Trump is making a rare, voluntary trip to court in New York for the start of a civil trial in a lawsuit that already has resulted in a judge ruling that he committed fraud in his business dealings. (Brendan McDermid/Pool Photo via AP)

The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) – Donald Trump has been fined $5,000 after a disparaging social media post about a key court staffer in his New York civil fraud case lingered on his campaign website for weeks after the judge ordered it deleted.

Judge Arthur Engoron avoided holding Trump in contempt but reserved the right to do so – and possibly even put him in jail – if he continued to violate a gag order barring parties in the case from personal attacks on court staff.

Engoron said in a written ruling Friday that he decided on a nominal fine because it was a “first time violation” and Trump’s lawyers said the website’s retention of the post was inadvertent.

10/20/2023 3:03:07 PM (GMT -5:00)