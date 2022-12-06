Judge dismisses groping case against former Alabama lawmaker

lawsuit

The Associated Press

MONTGOMERY, Ala (AP) – A judge has dismissed a sexual abuse case against a former Alabama legislator after the prosecutors said the woman requested the charges be dismissed.

Circuit Judge J.R Gaines entered the order dismissing the criminal case against Perry Hooper, Jr. at the request of prosecutors.

Prosecutor wrote in a Monday court filing that the woman indicated she wanted to drop the charges.

Hooper had been accused of groping the woman as he left a downtown Montgomery restaurant in August. Hooper had pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Read the full story in AP News right here.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

12/6/2022 2:02:31 PM (GMT -6:00)