Judge delays trial over Fox News and 2020 election lies

dominion voting

The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) – The Delaware judge overseeing a voting machine company’s $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News says he is delaying the start of the trial until Tuesday.

He did not cite a reason Sunday night. The trial, which had drawn international interest, had been scheduled to start Monday morning with jury selection and opening statements.

The case centers on whether Fox defamed Dominion Voting Systems by spreading false claims that the company rigged the 2020 presidential election to prevent former President Donald Trump’s re-election.

Read the full story on AP News right here.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

4/17/2023 7:59:29 AM (GMT -5:00)