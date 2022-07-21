Job fair to fill positions for automotive supply company

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyle Hamrick

Lear Corporation hopes to hire new employees at a job fair and outreach event hosted by West AlabamaWorks in McCalla on Thursday, July 28.

According to a press release, the automotive supplier for Mercedes-Benz U.S. International is hiring and training personnel at their facilities in Cottondale and Vance before they open a new facility in McCalla.

Having recently received the electrical business for a new electric vehicle debuting in 2023, Lear Corp. aims to meet the new demand with a new workforce.

The event is happening from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Express off Exit 1 in McCalla.

Positions for seat assemblers, material handlers and maintenance technicians are available, and hourly salaries range from $17 to $27.

Those interested are encouraged to dress for success and be ready to interview. Offers could be made on-site for qualified candidates.

“The automotive industry has played a large part in the economic development and growth of West Alabama, and we are excited to partner again with suppliers like Lear who continue to provide opportunities for those looking for employment,” said West AlabamaWorks Executive Director Donny Jones in a statement.

To beat the line, pre-register at westalabamajobs.com/LEAR.