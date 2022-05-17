Job fair coming to Greene County Thursday

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyle Hamrick

West AlabamaWorks will host a hiring event featuring more than 100 employers in Eutaw on Thursday, May 19, from 2 to 6 p.m.

This free event aims to teach job seekers how to prepare a resume and interview with confidence, and give them the opportunity to meet with hiring agents from across West Alabama.

Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama Chief Operating Officer and West AlabamaWorks Executive Director Donny Jones said this event is the first of many they’ll be hosting in the organization’s nine-county region.

“We want to help those looking for jobs in the Black Belt,” he said. “It is possible to live and work in strong communities in Greene County.”

The event is happening at the Robert H. Young Community Center at 527 Greensboro Ave. in Eutaw.

Last week, West AlabamaWorks honored 40 high school seniors entering full-time jobs after graduation with a reception. The nonprofit works with employers, job seekers, schools and students to “promote economic prosperity throughout our region.”