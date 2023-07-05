JetBlue is dumping partnership with American Airlines to salvage Spirit purchase

jetblue, spirit

The Associated Press

JetBlue is picking Spirt Airlines over American.

JetBlue said Wednesday that it won’t appeal a judge’s ruling against its partnership with American Airlines, effectively dropping the deal.

JetBlue hopes that will convince the federal government to let it buy Spirit Airlines.

A federal judge decided in May that the JetBlue-American deal, called the Northeast Alliance, violates antitrust law.

Read the full story on AP News right here.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

7/5/2023 4:30:21 PM (GMT -5:00)