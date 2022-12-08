Jerrod Carmichael to host Golden Globes as it returns to NBC

The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Comedian Jerrod Carmichael will host next month’s Golden Globe Awards, presiding over a boozy celebration of TV and film that is trying to make a comeback after being knocked off the air by scandal.

Thursday’s announcement comes roughly a month before the Jan. 12 ceremony.

Carmichael, who won an Emmy this year for his intimate HBO special “Rothaniel,” will be the rare Black emcee for a ceremony that has been criticized for years for snubbing Black-led projects and performances.

NBC refused to air the 2022 ceremony to allow the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which hands out the Globes, to make changes after a Los Angeles Times report revealed it had no Black members for years.

