Jermaine Burton looks to lead young Alabama wide receiver group this season

Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton (3) runs drills during practice at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, AL on Saturday, Aug 5, 2023.

By: WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Juliet Brown

Last year’s Alabama receiving corps left much to be desired.

The group lacked experience in 2022, which showed through dropped passes and other uncharacteristic mistakes. The top five contributors from the wide receiver group consisted of two true freshmen, one sophomore, and two juniors.

Among the group that returns in 2023 are Jermaine Burton (677 receiving yards in 2022), junior Ja’Corey Brooks (674 yards), and sophomore Kobe Prentice (337 yards) ranked first, second and fifth, respectively, last season.

Burton led the team in receiving yards last season with 677 yards on 40 catches. It’s the fewest yards to represent the team-lead since Marquis Maze had 627 receiving yards over a decade ago.

To further complicate matters, Alabama doesn’t have an established starting quarterback. The chemistry between the wide receivers and a quarterback is crucial. Having to build chemistry with the three quarterbacks competing for the starting job makes it more difficult on the young receiving corps, but Burton says his group can’t focus on who’s behind center.

“Whichever quarterback is in, its our job as a receiver and as for that quarterback to go a hundred percent regardless,” the senior said.

Heading into this season, the receiving corps should be much improved. They all have another season of valuable experience under their belt. Burton believes each young receiver has the opportunity to be great.

“Each and every last young guy we have in that receiver room has the potential to be something that, you know, that just wasn’t expected from anybody,” Burton said.

Fans will see how improved this receiving corps is in the season opener on Sept. 2 against Middle Tennessee State.