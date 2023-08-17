Jefferson County crash Tuesday kills 2

fatal crash

Two people have died after a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday evening in Jefferson County, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency announced Thursday.

The wreck happened on Interstate 459 near the 19-mile marker, less than a mile west of Birmingham

Susan S. Jones, 58, of Rainsville, was driving an SUV that collided head-on with another SUV driven a 29-year-old from Irondale. After that initial impact, Jones’ vehicle struck a tractor-trailer.

Jones and her passenger, 63-year-old Jefferson S. Jones, were fatally injured and pronounced dead at the scene. The drivers of the other SUV and tractor-trailer were both taken to area hospitals for treatment.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating the cause of the crash.