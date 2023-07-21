Jasper death investigation: Man charged with murder weeks after remains found

crime, handcuffs

Jasper Police say they’ve found the weapon involved and have arrested the man accused of killing a 24-year-old man who was found dead in a wooded area on July 9.

The remains of Brandon Marquez Porter, who lived in Jasper, were found in the woods near the 1100 block of Highway 78 West.

Jamorron Davion Clay, 22, has been charged with intentional murder. He has not yet been assigned a bond amount.

Police said tips from the community were instrumental in their investigation.