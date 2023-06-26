Jasper Career Center hosting auto manufacturer job fair Thursday

Interested in a job in automotive manufacturing? The Jasper Career Center is hosting a job fair for Yorozu Automotive Alabama on Thursday.

The Japanese auto parts manufacturer is offering walk-in interviews during the fair, happening June 29 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the career center located at 2604 Viking Drive in Jasper.

Benefits for Yorozu workers include health and dental insurance, company-paid short- and long-term disability, company-paid life insurance and a 401K.

Jobs begin at $15.50 an hour.

If you’re interested, you should come to the job fair dressed professionally and have multiple copies of your resume available for recruiters.