Jasper Career Center hosting apprenticeship program job fair Nov. 16
Interested in learning a trade? The Jasper Career Center is hosting a job fair focused on apprenticeships Nov. 16.
Birmingham and Associates, which has a registered apprenticeship program for metal building erectors, will be offering walk-in interviews from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for potential jobs including:
- Metal building erectors apprenticeship
- Journeyman welders
- Journeyman iron workers
Applicants don’t need any experience, and pay starts at $17.50 an hour.
The Jasper Career Center is located at 2604 Viking Drive in Jasper.