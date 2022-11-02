Jasper Career Center hosting apprenticeship program job fair Nov. 16

Interested in learning a trade? The Jasper Career Center is hosting a job fair focused on apprenticeships Nov. 16.

Birmingham and Associates, which has a registered apprenticeship program for metal building erectors, will be offering walk-in interviews from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for potential jobs including:

Metal building erectors apprenticeship

Journeyman welders

Journeyman iron workers

Applicants don’t need any experience, and pay starts at $17.50 an hour.

The Jasper Career Center is located at 2604 Viking Drive in Jasper.