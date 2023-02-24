Japanese Americans won redress, fight for Black reparations

The Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Japanese American activists in their 70s and 80s are fighting for Black reparations as more U.S. cities take up atonement for slavery and discrimination.

They say they know it can be achieved because in 1988, they won redress for the incarceration of their parents and grandparents during World War II.

The advocates have been shaped by the civil rights and ethnic pride movements of the 1960s and say that Black lawmakers have been key to winning redress from the U.S. government.

President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed an executive order on Feb. 19, 1942, leading to the incarceration of an estimated 125,000 people, roughly two-thirds of them U.S. citizens.

