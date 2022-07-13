Jan. 6 probe: Trump sets rally after ‘unhinged’ WH meeting

Jan. 6 hearings

WASHINGTON (AP) – In a heated, “unhinged” dispute, Donald Trump fought objections from his White House lawyers to a plan, eventually discarded, to seize states’ voting machines, the House Jan. 6 committee has revealed.

Then, in a last-ditch effort to salvage his presidency, Trump summoned supporters to march on the U.S. Capitol for what turned into the deadly Jan. 6 riot.

In another revelation Tuesday, committee co-chair Liz Cheney said the panel had notified the Justice Department that Trump himself had contacted a potential witness who was talking with the committee.

The panel also presented evidence that Trump aides secretly planned for a second rally stage across from the Capitol on the day of the attack.

7/13/2022 3:07:32 PM (GMT -5:00)