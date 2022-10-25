Jan. 6 panel interviews former Trump aide Hope Hicks

Jan. 6 hearings

WASHINGTON (AP) – The House Jan. 6 committee is interviewing Hope Hicks, a longtime aide to former President Donald Trump.

That’s according to a person familiar with the meeting. Tuesday’s interview comes as the investigation is winding down and as the panel has subpoenaed Trump for an interview in the coming weeks.

The person requested anonymity to discuss the closed-door meeting.

Hicks did not play a major role in the White House response to the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection, in which hundreds of Trump’s supporters broke into the U.S. Capitol and interrupted the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory.

But Hicks worked at the White House at the time.

10/25/2022 2:25:57 PM (GMT -5:00)