Jalen Milroe’s confidence, knowledge of position have gone ‘way up’

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) takes the snap against Texas A&M at Kyle Field in College Station, TX on Saturday, Oct 7, 2023.

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Sutton Smith

It’s been 376 days since Jalen Milroe took over for Alabama’s injured quarterback Bryce Young against Arkansas in 2022. Milroe completed 4-9 passes for 65 yards and a touchdown adding 91 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Milroe led the Crimson Tide in the second half to a 49-26 win over the Razorbacks.

Milroe flashed his true potential and talent that afternoon in Fayetteville, giving Crimson Tide fans a look into the future. Just a week later, Milroe would start for the first time against Texas A&M as Young was still recovering from his shoulder issue.

Alabama fans left the game against Texas A&M torn after the Crimson Tide squeaked by the Aggies winning 24-20. Milroe struggled in his first start under the bright lights of Bryant-Denny Stadium completing 12-19 passes for 111 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. Milroe also fumbled the ball twice in the narrow win.

Six games into the 2023 season, doubts about Milroe’s play have certainly been answered. The Crimson Tide quarterback has played lights out in his last three games passing for 710 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions. Milroe has also rushed for 66 yards and two touchdowns over that span.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban, spoke highly of his starting quarterback and is pleased with the progression he’s made this season.

“His (Milroe’s) confidence and relationship in understanding with his coaches in exactly what he needs to do as a player has gone way up,” Saban said on the Pat McAfee show Thursday. “He’s a talented guy; he can throw the ball accurately down the field. He’s an athletic guy that can extend plays and make plays with his feet. His progression just playing quarterback has exponentially improved week by week.”

Alabama offensive coordinator Tommy Rees and Saban used the “he can’t throw” narrative about Milroe against Texas A&M last week. Milroe passed for 321 yards and three touchdowns, in his best performance of his career.

“People thought we couldn’t throw the ball and he threw for over 300 yards…we knew we’d have to do that to beat them,” Saban said.

Saban praised Milroe’s attitude and willingness to work harder to get better week in and week out.

“He’s had a great attitude about everything,” Saban said. “I always meet with him at 11:30 on Thursdays to go throw the week and plan with him. He’s well prepared and appreciative of how he’s developing.”

This week, Milroe has a chance to do what he did last season, beat both Arkansas and Texas A&M.

Milroe’s checked one box off the list and will try and check the other against the Razorbacks Saturday at 11 a.m.