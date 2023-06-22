Jalen Hurts nominated for ESPY award

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Juliet Brown

Former Alabama quarterback and current Philadelphia Eagles star Jalen Hurts received an ESPY nomination for “Best NFL Player.” ESPN announced the nomination Wednesday morning. Hurts joins San Fransisco defensive end Joey Bosa, Minnesota wide receiver Justin Jefferson, and Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Hurts is coming off a record-breaking year in 2022. The former Alabama and Oklahoma product has developed into one of the best NFL quarterbacks. His 66.4 quarterback rating ranked fourth in the league and Hurts set the NFL single-season record for rushing touchdowns by a quarterback (18).

Hurts became the first NFL quarterback with a passer rating of more than 100 to score at least 10 touchdowns. The Philadelphia Eagles set a franchise record for victories, won the NFC Championship, and made it to Super Bowl LVII.

The 24-year-old also signed a new contract in April which makes him the player with the most annual earnings in NFL history. The contract is worth $255 million with $110 million fully guaranteed at signing and $179 million guaranteed if he gets injured. The deal keeps Hurts in Philadelphia through the 2028 season.

Fans can cast votes for their favorite athletes and watch the ESPY awards ceremony on ABC which will air July 12 at 7 p.m. CT.