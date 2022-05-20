Jalapenos owner celebrates as law allowing younger alcohol servers is signed

After months of working with Alabama lawmakers, Jalapenos Mexican Grill owner Jhovanny Gomez is elated that he and other restaurants can now have servers as young as 18 take alcohol to patrons.

House Bill 176, signed by Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Thursday, is a major game-changer for the hospitality industry, Gomez said.

“When I went to testify at the (Alabama) Senate, I was telling them it is no different,” he said. “Go to Publix, Walmart, any other grocery store and you have 15- and 16-year-old kids ringing up your alcohol, your beer, your wine. It’s the same thing. We’re not asking for something different.”

The bill was written by Alabama Rep. Kyle South, who represents the state’s 16th District, which includes Fayette and northeast Tuscaloosa County.

Gomez said his younger workers often look for jobs elsewhere once they turned 18, but this bill ensures he can keep his younger employees.