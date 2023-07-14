Jahvon Quinerly announces transfer destination

2/9/22 MBB Alabama vs Ole MIss Alabama guard Jahvon Quinerly (13) Photo by Robert Sutton Alabama basketball

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Mason Thompson

Former Alabama standout Jahvon Quinerly will transfer to Memphis for his final season of college basketball. He announced his decision on twitter on Thursday evening:

Quinerly is a grad-transfer, so he will not have to sit out and is eligible to play immediately for the Tigers.

Memphis will be his third different college program he has been a part of. Quinerly initially signed with Villanova as a 5-star recruit in 2018. After one season with the Wildcats, he transferred to Alabama.

After sitting out the 2019-20 season due to NCAA transfer rules, Quinerly played a central role in the Crimson Tide’s success. Alabama won the SEC regular season title and the SEC Tournament championship in 2021. It was the beginning of three consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances for Quinerly and the Crimson Tide, including two trips to the Sweet 16.

This offseason, Quinerly entered his name into the NBA Draft pool only to withdraw before the May 31 deadline. It appeared that he would return to Alabama for his final college season before announcing midway through June his intention to transfer.

Alabama completed a home-and-home series with Memphis last season and although the Crimson Tide hasn’t announced its full out-of-conference schedule, there is no indication that they will face Memphis this season.