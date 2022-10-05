Jahmyr Gibbs named SEC offensive player of the week

4/2/22 MFB Practice Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs (13) Photo by Kent Gidley

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Drew Pavan

TUSCALOOSA – Alabama’s new offensive weapon Jahmyr Gibbs continues to dominate the game of football. Following his strong performance Saturday in Fayetteville, Gibbs was named the SEC Offensive Player of the Week.

Gibbs posted an impressive stat line of 206 rushing yards on 18 carries with two touchdowns over 70 yards against a talented Arkansas front seven. After the devastating injury to Bryce Young at the end of the second quarter, Gibbs was monumental in Alabama’s ability to move the ball without the reigning Heisman Trophy winner.

Along with being a game changer on the ground, Gibbs is also the Tide’s leader in receptions with 19 catches. Expect Gibbs to be a pivotal part of the Crimson Tide’s offense again if Young is unavailable when they play Texas A and M Saturday, Oct. 8 in Bryant-Denny Stadium at 7 p.m.

-KN-