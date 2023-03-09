Jaded with education, more Americans are skipping college

The Associated Press

JACKSON, Tenn. (AP) – Americans who came of age during the pandemic are skipping college in big numbers.

Many have shunned traditional college paths, turning instead to hourly jobs or careers that don’t require a degree.

Still others feel locked out, deterred by high tuition and the prospect of student debt.

Colleges nationwide saw undergraduate enrollments drop 8% from 2019 to 2022, with continued declines even after the return to in-person classes, according to data from the National Student Clearinghouse.

Economists say the impact could be dire.

Fewer college graduates could worsen labor shortages in fields from health care and engineering to information technology.

