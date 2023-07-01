Jacksonville Jaguars Cam Robinson suspended four games

NFL

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Juliet Brown

The NFL suspended former Alabama left tackle and current Jacksonville Jaguars lineman Cam Robinson for four games for allegedly violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy.

“As a veteran leader in the locker room, I always want to set a good example,” Robinson said in a statement Thursday, “and my actions in this instance are not a reflection of that goal. I apologize to the fans, my coaches and, most importantly, my teammates. It hurts me that I cannot be out there with my brothers at the start of the regular season. I will attack training camp the same way I have for the last six seasons, to make sure I am ready both mentally and physically.”

Statements from the #Jaguars and OT Cam Robinson on Robinson’s four-game suspension for violating the PED policy. pic.twitter.com/QPgu0P06op — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 29, 2023

While Robinson can’t play the first four games of the season, he can participate in training camp and preseason games.

Robinson’s suspension costs him $3,555,552 total. It also voids the guarantee of his $16 million base salary in 2023.

The seven-year veteran started at left tackle in 75 games over his time playing for the Jags. Jacksonville drafted him in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

While Robinson serves his suspension, the Jags will most likely start Walker Little at left tackle. Little started eight games the past two seasons in place of Robinson who was out with injury.

The Jaguars travel to Buffalo, NY., to play the Buffalos Bills for Robinson’s first game back from suspension.