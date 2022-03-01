Jackson off to swift start on Supreme Court confirmation

By MARY CLARE JALONICK

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) – Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson has taken the first step toward confirmation in the Senate. Jackson on Tuesday filed a 149-page response to written questions from the Senate Judiciary Committee about her career.

It provides a record of every job she has held and the decisions she has made in her nine years as a federal judge.

The filing comes the day before Jackson will meet with Senate leaders on Capitol Hill, a key step in the process.

Senate Democrats are hoping to confirm Jackson to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer by mid-April. She would be the first Black woman on the court.

3/1/2022 12:21:50 PM (GMT -6:00)