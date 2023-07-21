Jackson-Evans Cup week set for North River Yacht Club

The Jackson-Evans Cup is ready for year No. 4.

There are 195 players registered for this year’s tournament which is right at the “sweet spot” for the tournament — right in-between last year’s record total (210) and the number of players in 2021 (180).

Clete Browder, the Director of Tennis at North River Yacht Club, says the event is becoming a summer ritual of sorts for Tuscaloosa’s “tennis community”.

“There are a lot of rivalries and it’s friendly but it’s very competitive. That is something that our sports allows people of all ages to still compete,” said Clete Browder, the Director of Tennis at North River Yacht Club. “The fact that we have so many different divisions, it brings in a lot of people, a very diverse group and everybody has a good time.”

There are divisions for singles play, doubles, and mixed doubles. There will also be seven meals provided for competitors, including two dinners and two brunches. Browder says his favorite part of the Jackson-Evans Cup is the social aspect.

“Just having everyone around the community that loves to play tennis,” he said. “Being in a friendly environment and a competitive environment. It really just helps everybody bond and the overall experience is really high.”

The Jackson-Evans Cup begins on Monday, with championship matches scheduled for Sunday, July 30th.

Matches begin at 5:00 pm on Monday through Friday, and 7:30 am on Saturday and Sunday.