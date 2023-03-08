Ivey’s State of the State: Special session before regular session

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey invited Terry Saban to join her as her guest at the 2023 Alabama Legislative Session in Montgomery. Ivey also invited students from University Charter School in Livingston to be in attendance for the State of the State Address.

The first order of business for the legislative session is a special session to deal with allocating financial reserves that are part of the second round of the American Rescue Plan Act from Congress.

That special session began Wednesday morning.

