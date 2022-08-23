Ivey tells reporters she has a ‘clean bill of health’

kay ivey

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Monday made her first public appearance in nearly three weeks.

She told reporters she was in good health but declined to say whether she had undergone any recent medical treatment.

Ivey toured a science and technology lab at a Montgomery elementary school in her first public appearance since an Aug. 2 groundbreaking ceremony, news outlets reported.

The gap between appearances fueled speculation about the 77-year-old governor’s health. Ivey said she has a “clean bill of health.”

Ivey brushed aside questions about whether she had recently undergone medical treatment in a hospital.

