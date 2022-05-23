Ivey stresses record, opponents challenge her on it

kay ivey

By KIM CHANDLER

Associated Press

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) – Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is seeking to avoid a runoff in Tuesday’s Republican primary, while her challengers are seeking to push her into one.

During a Monday campaign stop in Huntsville, Ivey stressed her record on job creation and conservative issues as she faces a slate of right-flank challengers.

Ivey faces a total of eight primary challengers, including former Trump Ambassador Lindy Blanchard and businessman Tim James – the son of former Gov. Fob James – and Lew Burdette, who runs King’s Home, a Christian-based nonprofit with group homes throughout the state.

