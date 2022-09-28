Ivey pledges assistance for Florida after Ian

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said the state is prepared and will ship out to assist those in need in Florida following Hurricane Ian.

Alabama emergency management officials are closely monitoring Ian’s path, and once they were sure Alabama would avoid the hurricane they switched toward making preparations for recovery in Florida.

Ivey has approved sending emergency response vehicles including utility vehicles, bucket trucks and supply trucks, and 17 electric co-ops and Alabama Power teams are ready to travel at a moment’s notice.

Any Florida evacuees in Alabama are encouraged to dial 211 for information on lodging.

Earlier today, Ivey spoke with Florida Gov. Rin DeSantis and ensured him Alabama will help throughout recovery efforts. After their call, Ivey released the following statement:

“Today, I expressed to Governor DeSantis that Alabama is committed to helping our friends in Florida. Us Gulf Coast states are far too familiar with the wrath of Mother Nature, but this storm will, no doubt, be unprecedented. We continue taking steps to ensure we are offering our helping hand however we can. I pray for the people of Florida and anyone in the storm’s path. I told Governor DeSantis today that if they need it and we’ve got it, then we’re going to send it.”

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is making preparations at Maxwell Airforce Base in Montgomery.