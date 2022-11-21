Ivey orders review of execution protocols

execution, death row, prison

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is asking for a review of the state’s execution process after another inmate’s execution could not be completed earlier this month.

Ivey requested Attorney General Steve Marshall withdraw the state’s two pending motions to set execution dates in the cases of Alan Eugene Miller and James Edward Barber. Miller and Barber are the only death row inmates with motions pending before the Alabama Supreme Court.

Alabama Department of Corrections Commissioner John Hamm is heading up a top-to-bottom review of the state’s execution process.

Ivey issued the following statement as part of her announcement:

“For the sake of the victims and their families, we’ve got to get this right. I don’t buy for a second the narrative being pushed by activists that these issues are the fault of the folks at Corrections or anyone in law enforcement, for that matter. I believe that legal tactics and criminals hijacking the system are at play here. “I will commit all necessary support and resources to the Department to ensure those guilty of perpetrating the most heinous crimes in our society receive their just punishment. I simply cannot, in good conscience, bring another victim’s family to Holman looking for justice and closure, until I am confident that we can carry out the legal sentence.”

Ivey is also requesting that the attorney general avoid seeking execution dates for any other death row inmates until the review is complete.