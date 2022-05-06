Ivey highlights Alabama’s business wins at State of the State in Tuscaloosa

Alabama’s top elected official was in the Druid City Thursday, addressing the business community and highlighting the state’s progress during the annual State of the State luncheon.

During her address, Gov. Kay Ivey boasted about economic development surges and announced that Alabama has gotten $7.7 billion in capital investment and nearly 10,200 new jobs over the past several years.

Other key topics included infrastructure projects, education advancements, the state’s new mental health facilities — one of which is coming to Tuscaloosa — and record low unemployment numbers.

“We have once again reached our record low unemployment rate of 2.9%,” Ivey said. “This is remarkable news and for 16 consecutive months, we have had the lowest unemployment in the southeastern United States. This just goes to show that Alabama is not only leading the nation in economic recovery, but we are the best place to do business.”

Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama President and CEO Jim Page said he’s grateful state unemployment numbers are so low but knows there are plenty of people still recovering in the wake of the pandemic.

“The state is fortunate that we have a low unemployment rate and folks who want to work have ample job opportunities,” Page said. “The flip side of that is that it makes it hard for employers to find and retain talent.”

Ivey said that over the past two years, Alabama’s rural counties have attracted $2.3 billion in new investment and more than 3,600 jobs.