Ivey asks ABC to remove Russian-made liquor from its stores

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has asked the Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board to remove Russian-made liquor from its shelves throughout the state in solidarity with Ukraine.

“This is a small, but meaningful way to take action and show the people of Ukraine we support them while also firmly stating our opposition to the unnecessary humanitarian crisis Russia has inexcusably created,” Ivey said in a statement. “I encourage all Alabama citizens and businesses to explore ways they can show support for Ukraine and discourage Russia for continuing this unreasonable siege on a neighboring country.”

The U.S. doesn’t import much Russian-made vodka, and many brands that were established there have since moved elsewhere or were never made in Russia, such as Smirnoff. Russian Standard would be included in the removal because it is made in Russia.

The request does not include products advertised as Russian, only those made in Russia and shipped to the U.S., and it is only applicable in Alabama-owned ABC stores.

It’s up to individual businesses on whether or not to stop selling any product.

You can read Ivey’s full statement below:

