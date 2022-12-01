It’s World AIDS Day, and awareness remains a priority

Dec. 1 is World AIDS Day, and the Alabama Department of Public Health is taking the day and highlighting the epidemic alongside HIV prevention, treatment and care.

This year’s theme is “Putting Ourselves to the Test: Achieving Equity to End HIV,” and the goal is to encourage people to unite worldwide to eliminate disparities that create barriers for HIV testing, prevention and access to care.

When low- or no-cost services are more widely available for testing and treatment, the world can move closer to ending the epidemic.

HIV is not curable, but it is 100% preventable.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends being tested at least once a year if a person engages in activities that can transmit HIV infection.

Strategies including abstinence, not sharing needles and using condoms correctly are methods that can prevent HIV.

Medical treatments such as pre-exposure prophylaxis and post-exposure prophylaxis are other strategies used to prevent HIV.

When adhered to as prescribed, both PrEP and PEP are highly effective for preventing HIV.

“It is important to know your testing status,” said ADPH Office of HIV Prevention and Care Director Sharon Jordan. “People who know their HIV status have the information they need to modify their behavior, to protect others, get counseling, seek treatment, and/or the support needed to live longer and healthier lives.”

You can learn more about HIV and where you can get free testing through ADPH right here.