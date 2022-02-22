It’s Two’s Day, and people are freaking out

By WVUA Digital Reporter Jas Orr

A seemingly ordinary Tuesday is causing people across the world to rejoice, and all because of the date. Today, Tuesday Feb. 22, is being affectionately nicknamed “two’s day,” for all the ‘twos’ in the date. Additionally, like the entire week, the date is palindromic, meaning it reads the same forward as it does backward.

The name can be traced back to a 2015 Tumblr post, where user just-shower-thoughts posted “If 2/2/22 falls on a Tuesday it could also be known as ‘2’s Day.’” The post has since gained over 750,000 notes (likes, shares and comments), and has been shared many times across other platforms.

People have taken to social media to celebrate the once-in-a-lifetime date.

Since early this morning, #Twosday has trended at No. 1. on Twitter.

Some brands have joined in on the action, like this tweet from NASA about binary asteroids.

Happy #TwosDay… FROM SPACE! Our Double Asteroid Redirection Test is on its way to a binary asteroid system: Didymos and Dimorphos. This year, the #DARTMission will impact the smaller of the two in the first-ever demo of asteroid deflection technology: https://t.co/UmQISYELz5 pic.twitter.com/ckJiNKunvt — NASA (@NASA) February 22, 2022

“Sonic 2” released new posters in honor of the date.

Locally, Barstool Alabama, an affiliate of Barstool Sports, celebrated the University of Alabama softball team ranking at No. 2 in a recent Associated Press poll.

number 2 on 2/22/22 on a Tuesday. https://t.co/Qqabxp8UOy — Barstool Bama (@BarstoolAlabama) February 22, 2022

Around the world and in Tuscaloosa, couples rushed to get married. Earlier today at the Tuscaloosa County Courthouse, there was a line out the door of couples who wanted their anniversary as easy as possible to remember.